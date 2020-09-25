Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.10. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 2,978,309 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $730.41 million and a PE ratio of -53.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile (TSE:WM)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

