Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given Media Impact Score of 0.07

News articles about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walmart earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Walmart’s ranking:

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.16. 331,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,837,726. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.84 and a 200 day moving average of $126.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The company has a market capitalization of $387.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at $246,117,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $33,861,675 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

