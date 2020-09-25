Walmart’s (WMT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.79.
NYSE:WMT opened at $136.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $387.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.23. Walmart has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $33,861,675. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
