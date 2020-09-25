Walmart’s (WMT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.79.

NYSE:WMT opened at $136.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $387.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.23. Walmart has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $33,861,675. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

