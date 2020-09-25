Waltonchain (WTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $25.48 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00003438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Cobinhood, DragonEX and Bithumb. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $25.48 million and approximately $399.19 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.23 or 0.03244499 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,655,521 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Binance, HitBTC, Bithumb, Kucoin, Coinnest, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Allbit, COSS and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

