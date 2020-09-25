Warburg Research Analysts Give Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) a €19.60 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €19.60 ($23.06) price target on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SZU. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Suedzucker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.02 ($18.84).

Shares of SZU opened at €16.54 ($19.46) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of -38.50. Suedzucker has a 52-week low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 52-week high of €17.76 ($20.89).

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

