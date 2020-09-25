Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.96

Shares of Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.96 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 18624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion and a PE ratio of -44.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15.

Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.94 million.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 11,161,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $279,027,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, EMS Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at about $236,000.

About Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG)

There is no company description available for Warner Music Group Corp.

