Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.96

Shares of Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.96 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 18624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15.

Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.94 million.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 11,161,101 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $279,027,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, EMS Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000.

