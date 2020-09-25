Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Washington Federal have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company doesn't have a decent earnings surprise history. The company's earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the other three occasions. Near-zero interest rates and the Federal Reserve’s accommodative monetary policy stance are expected to hamper the bank’s net interest margin (NIM) and revenue growth to some extent in the near term. Moreover, continuously increasing operating expenses (given the banks investment in technology upgrades) makes us apprehensive. While continued growth in loan balance and a strong liquidity position are expected to continue supporting profitability, elevated operating expenses will likely hamper the bottom line to an extent in the quarters ahead.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WAFD. BidaskClub lowered Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Washington Federal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of WAFD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall H. Talbot bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $122,748.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $920,447.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,378 shares of company stock worth $171,336. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 49.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,103,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,565,000 after buying an additional 1,030,905 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Washington Federal by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,198,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,019,000 after acquiring an additional 174,433 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Washington Federal by 1.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,654,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,407,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Washington Federal by 27.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,256,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,712,000 after acquiring an additional 268,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 62,386 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

