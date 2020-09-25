WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.0369 on Major Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One WAX token can currently be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bithumb. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $49.58 million and $739,274.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00040958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00228321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00092206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.29 or 0.01459471 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00198766 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,707,053,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,343,926,259 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Radar Relay, C2CX, Bithumb, IDEX, Upbit, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Kucoin, Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

