Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wacker Chemie (WCH)

Wacker Chemie (ETR: WCH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/24/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €94.00 ($110.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €74.00 ($87.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €74.00 ($87.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €94.00 ($110.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:WCH traded down €1.14 ($1.34) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €79.06 ($93.01). The company had a trading volume of 86,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €81.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €63.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.55. Wacker Chemie AG has a one year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a one year high of €85.76 ($100.89).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

