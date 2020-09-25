Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.48

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (OTCMKTS:WDOFF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.48 and traded as high as $9.16. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 106,962 shares traded.

WDOFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pi Financial raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from $14.10 to $14.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

