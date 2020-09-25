WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

WJRYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut WEST JAPAN RWY/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Mizuho lowered WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of WJRYY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,735. WEST JAPAN RWY/S has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $91.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WEST JAPAN RWY/S Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

