WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

WJRYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut WEST JAPAN RWY/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Mizuho lowered WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of WJRYY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,735. WEST JAPAN RWY/S has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $91.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

