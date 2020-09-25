Western Copper and Gold Corp (TSE:WRN) Senior Officer Sells C$22,500.00 in Stock

Western Copper and Gold Corp (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) Senior Officer Elena Spivak sold 25,000 shares of Western Copper and Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total value of C$22,500.00.

Shares of WRN stock opened at C$1.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.20. The stock has a market cap of $172.77 million and a P/E ratio of -88.24. Western Copper and Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$1.95.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

