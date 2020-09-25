Western Copper and Gold Corp (TSE:WRN) Senior Officer Sells C$22,500.00 in Stock

Western Copper and Gold Corp (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) Senior Officer Elena Spivak sold 25,000 shares of Western Copper and Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total value of C$22,500.00.
Shares of WRN stock opened at C$1.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.20. The stock has a market cap of $172.77 million and a P/E ratio of -88.24. Western Copper and Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$1.95.
About Western Copper and Gold
