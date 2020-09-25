Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Trading Down 17.4%

Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) dropped 17.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 1,007,556 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 255,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

WRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

About Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.