Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WNEB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WNEB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. 1,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $136.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. Research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

