Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) Director Buys C$28,050.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$28,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,308,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,887,572.60.

Shares of WCP opened at C$2.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. Whitecap Resources Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$5.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$157.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0143 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WCP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.30.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

