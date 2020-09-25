Wild Beast Block (WBB) Trading Down 41.3% Over Last 7 Days

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. Wild Beast Block has a market cap of $2,032.55 and $2.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wild Beast Block has traded 41.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wild Beast Block coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wild Beast Block alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00418407 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002674 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Wild Beast Block Profile

Wild Beast Block (WBB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. The official website for Wild Beast Block is wbbos.com . Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Beast Block should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wild Beast Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wild Beast Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wild Beast Block and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.