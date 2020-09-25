Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Receives $214.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WLTW shares. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

WLTW stock opened at $198.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $220.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.52.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.