Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Receives $214.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the first quarter worth $134,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 11.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 21.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $198.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

