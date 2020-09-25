WinCash (WCC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,181.00

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00002533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WinCash has a market cap of $403,146.29 and approximately $15,181.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WinCash has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WinCash alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000417 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.