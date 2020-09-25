Wings Price Hits $0.0852 on Top Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Wings token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0852 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a market cap of $8.52 million and approximately $47,621.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wings has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043304 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.63 or 0.04764189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00059115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034194 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

