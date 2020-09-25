WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $83.20

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.20 and traded as high as $85.77. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR shares last traded at $84.72, with a volume of 7,677 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on WTKWY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Get WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.