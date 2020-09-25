Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share by the technology company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has raised its dividend payment by 47.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

WWD stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,247. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.63.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 142,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total transaction of $12,449,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,532.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $980,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,924 shares of company stock worth $19,367,416. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

