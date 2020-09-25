WPP TOKEN 1-Day Volume Tops $1,497.00 (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. WPP TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $728,104.39 and $1,497.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WPP TOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and Trade.io. In the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WPP TOKEN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043120 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.32 or 0.04801421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009353 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00059077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Token Profile

WPP TOKEN is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,827,215 tokens. WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin

WPP TOKEN Token Trading

WPP TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Trade.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WPP TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WPP TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.