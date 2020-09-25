WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

WSFS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.45. 2,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,224. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.33.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 45.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 81.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.