Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WYNMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Wynn Macau from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Wynn Macau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wynn Macau from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Macau currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Shares of WYNMF stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.