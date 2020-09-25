X-CASH Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, X-CASH has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $56,598.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00048181 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000057 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 58,527,581,893 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

