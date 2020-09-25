X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.83

X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.83 and traded as low as $30.36. X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 385,984 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBEF. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,154 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 376,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 214,872 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 179,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000.

