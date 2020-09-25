Xensor Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.09 Million (XSR)

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Xensor has traded 107.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Xensor has a total market capitalization of $44.59 million and $2.09 million worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xensor token can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Xensor

Xensor (XSR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,533,045,865 tokens. The official message board for Xensor is medium.com/@xensor.iot . Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc/index_en.html

