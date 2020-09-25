XIO (XIO) One Day Volume Tops $354,260.00

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, XIO has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. XIO has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and $354,260.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIO token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001945 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XIO alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000072 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002151 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001465 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009359 BTC.

XIO Token Profile

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,161,756 tokens. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . The official website for XIO is xio.network

XIO Token Trading

XIO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.