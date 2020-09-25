XPeng (NASDAQ:XPEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of XPeng (NASDAQ:XPEV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

XPeng stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart electric vehicles (EVs) in China. It offers the G3 SUV and a four-door sports sedan the P7, as well as autonomous driving software system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

