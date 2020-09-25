XPeng (NASDAQ:XPEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BofA Securities

BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of XPeng (NASDAQ:XPEV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ XPEV opened at $17.45 on Monday. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.
About XPeng
Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.