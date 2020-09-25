XPeng (NASDAQ:XPEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BofA Securities

BofA Securities started coverage on shares of XPeng (NASDAQ:XPEV) in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEV opened at $17.45 on Monday. XPeng has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart electric vehicles (EVs) in China. It offers the G3 SUV and a four-door sports sedan the P7, as well as autonomous driving software system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.