Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.12

Yellow Pages Ltd (TSE:Y) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and traded as high as $11.20. Yellow Pages shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 5,738 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on Y. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Yellow Pages from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.23, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.31. The company has a market cap of $313.32 million and a PE ratio of 3.31.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$88.28 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Yellow Pages Ltd will post 1.5127183 EPS for the current year.

Yellow Pages Company Profile (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company. It offers a suite of apps, Websites, and print media to suit the search preferences of Canadians. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.