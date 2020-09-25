YOU COIN (YOU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.14 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $477,859.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN token can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00102721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00041789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00233056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.01457118 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00200087 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

