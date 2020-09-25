YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $741.88

YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $741.88 and traded as low as $565.45. YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 shares last traded at $570.00, with a volume of 2,542 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective (down from GBX 1,600 ($20.91)) on shares of YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Get YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 668.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 738.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $129.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.