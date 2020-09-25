Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for HMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.35. HMS also reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HMS will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.54 million. HMS had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered HMS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of HMS by 116.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HMS by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in HMS by 180.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HMS by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in HMS by 205.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,231. HMS has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

