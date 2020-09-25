Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.16. Radware reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Radware.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RDWR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Radware in the second quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDWR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,762. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.85. Radware has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.