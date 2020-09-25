Zacks: Analysts Expect Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cerecor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.12). Cerecor posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerecor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

CERC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,968. The firm has a market cap of $168.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.69. Cerecor has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 64.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cerecor in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cerecor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerecor by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cerecor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cerecor in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

