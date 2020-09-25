Zacks: Analysts Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Post $0.10 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. CEVA reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CEVA. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.27. 1,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,618. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.21. CEVA has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $826.09 million, a P/E ratio of 532.57 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $100,206.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 35,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,512,354.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,791 shares of company stock worth $4,066,486 in the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CEVA by 42.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

