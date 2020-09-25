Zacks: Analysts Expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). Codexis reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Codexis.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stephens began coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 23.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the second quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. 12,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,112. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. Codexis has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $690.60 million, a P/E ratio of -49.42 and a beta of 0.80.
About Codexis
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.
