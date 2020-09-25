Zacks: Analysts Expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). Codexis reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stephens began coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $31,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,404.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 23.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the second quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. 12,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,112. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. Codexis has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $690.60 million, a P/E ratio of -49.42 and a beta of 0.80.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.