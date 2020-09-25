Zacks: Analysts Expect Equillium (NYSE:EQ) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Equillium (NYSE:EQ) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Equillium reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Equillium.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

In related news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $2,032,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,043,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,479,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equillium during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equillium by 11.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter.

EQ stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,995. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. Equillium has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $27.05.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

