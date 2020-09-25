Zacks: Analysts Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Inter Parfums posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

IPAR traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.29. 1,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,182. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.78. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.