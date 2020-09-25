Zacks: Analysts Expect Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) will post sales of $47.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.77 million. Marcus posted sales of $211.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year sales of $374.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $312.05 million to $435.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $698.89 million, with estimates ranging from $661.46 million to $734.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.22. Marcus had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Marcus by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Marcus by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Marcus by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCS traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. 5,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Marcus has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $249.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.28.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

