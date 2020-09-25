Zacks: Analysts Expect NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.94 Million

Analysts expect NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to announce sales of $316.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NetGear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $320.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $312.26 million. NetGear posted sales of $265.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetGear will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NetGear.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. NetGear had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.56 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTGR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of NetGear from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In other news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $38,514.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,612 shares of company stock worth $6,360,677 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 19.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 47.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 212.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 54.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTGR stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.65. 7,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,851. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. NetGear has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.52 million, a P/E ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 1.11.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

