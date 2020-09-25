Zacks: Analysts Expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $412.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to report sales of $412.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $417.20 million and the lowest is $407.84 million. Sykes Enterprises posted sales of $397.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sykes Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $150,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYKE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 24.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 80.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,722. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

