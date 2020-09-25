Zacks: Analysts Expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.90 Million

Analysts expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to report sales of $42.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.60 million. Twin Disc reported sales of $59.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year sales of $212.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.80 million to $218.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $244.70 million, with estimates ranging from $241.20 million to $248.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $59.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWIN. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of TWIN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.02. 1,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,030. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $64.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

