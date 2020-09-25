Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.27. Air Transport Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.35 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 6.36%.

ATSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $255,900.00. Also, insider W Joseph Payne sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $129,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,961. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2,839.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 654,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATSG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.01. 7,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.81. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $28.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.