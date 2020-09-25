Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Alteryx posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.53.

NYSE:AYX traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.54. 1,365,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,827. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.24. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -247.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $211,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $187,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,408 shares of company stock worth $19,179,763. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at about $62,636,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 67.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,757,000 after purchasing an additional 355,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,463,000 after purchasing an additional 227,471 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 264.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 268,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,042,000 after purchasing an additional 194,541 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $10,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

