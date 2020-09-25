Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Callon Petroleum reported earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $10.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.53 million.

CPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. MKM Partners started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 274.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 186,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 136,927 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $67,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 11.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 153,999 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 69,801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.98. 52,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,717. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.91. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

